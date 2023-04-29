TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

TerrAscend Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.92. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

