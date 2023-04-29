Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 725,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.3 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

