Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

