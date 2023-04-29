Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $14.94 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on TGSGY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.