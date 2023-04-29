The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 159,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RMR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

RMR opened at $23.75 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $250.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

