The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Up 5.7%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.91. 70,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 235,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in The Shyft Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 226,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

