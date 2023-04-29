Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after buying an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 748,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,824,000 after buying an additional 240,351 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $131.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

