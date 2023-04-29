Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
