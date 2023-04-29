Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

