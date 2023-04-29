Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec lowered Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of TNGRF stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thungela Resources (TNGRF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.