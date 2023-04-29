Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec lowered Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of TNGRF stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

