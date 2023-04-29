TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About TILT
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.