TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

