TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €40.00 ($44.44) to €35.00 ($38.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.