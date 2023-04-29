Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 269,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

TORXF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.