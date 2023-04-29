Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 970,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,500.6 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
Toshiba stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $45.95.
About Toshiba
