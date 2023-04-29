Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Toshiba Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
