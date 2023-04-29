Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Toshiba

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Further Reading

