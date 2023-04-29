Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

