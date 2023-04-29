Totally’s (TLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Price Performance

Totally stock opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Totally has a 12 month low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Totally news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt acquired 100,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($20,020.48). In other news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 27,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,956.12 ($6,189.73). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Holt bought 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($20,020.48). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

