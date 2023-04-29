Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toyo Tire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

TOTTF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, and trucks and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts including engine and motor mounts, suspension parts, and constant velocity universal joint boots.

