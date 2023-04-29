Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,794,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $137.33 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $175.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

