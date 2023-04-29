TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 6.1%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 75,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 888,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

TPI Composites Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

