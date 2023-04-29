Traders Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

JOANN Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Insider Activity

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

