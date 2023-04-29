Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

Trainline stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.28) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

