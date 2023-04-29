TransAlta Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

TSE:TA opened at C$12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

