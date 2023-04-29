TransMedics Group (TMDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,960 shares of company stock worth $10,193,749 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

