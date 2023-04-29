TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.2 %

TA stock opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

