Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,041.67.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of TPRKY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.13.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
