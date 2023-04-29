Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,041.67.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

