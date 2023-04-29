Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $24.49 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,073 shares of company stock worth $9,971,145. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.