TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Up 5.9%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $86.87. Approximately 60,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 361,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,030.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

