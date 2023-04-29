Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

About Troika Media Group

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.27.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

