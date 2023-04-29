Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

