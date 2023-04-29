Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.