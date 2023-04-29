TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTM Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 519,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

