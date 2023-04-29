Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGBY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

