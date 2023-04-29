Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.