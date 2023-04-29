Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 21.5% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 5,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Insider Activity

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock worth $3,034,171. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

