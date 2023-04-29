Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $62.49 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $95.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

