U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,162 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 296,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $80.32 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

