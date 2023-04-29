U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,600 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

