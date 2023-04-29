U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,778 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

