U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Shares of OLED opened at $133.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

