U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XBI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

