U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $53.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

