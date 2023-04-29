U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

