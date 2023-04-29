U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $173,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

