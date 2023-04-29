U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

