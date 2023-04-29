U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $139,959,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,991,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of WDS opened at $22.76 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.