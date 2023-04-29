U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $454.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.