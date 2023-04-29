U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

