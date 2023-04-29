U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

