U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

