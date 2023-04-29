U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 331,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

